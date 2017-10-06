I-84 clear in Tolland after 2 tractor trailers crash

Two lanes of Interstate 84 in Tolland were closed because of a crash that involved two tractor trailers.

The scene has since been cleared.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near exit 67 on the eastbound side on Friday morning.

They were also concerned about a possible fuel spill.

One person had to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

MVA UPDATE: Units clear of I84 CSP remaining on scene for wrecker. 1 patient transported to RGH for eval. pic.twitter.com/bATfqAX7xa — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 6, 2017

