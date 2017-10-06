3-year-old seriously hurt in Colebrook crash

A 3-year-old suffered serious injuries from a two-car crash in Colebrook that happened Thursday night.

According to police, Frank Rose, 23, of Catskill, NY, wass drunk when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 44 near the intersection of Rockhail Road around 10 p.m.

Rose crossed the double yellow line and collided with a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Jennifer Martinez of Bristol, according to state police.

Martinez, who had two children in her car as passengers, swerved into the eastbound shoulder.

Martinez and a 7-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A 3-year-old was also in the car sitting in the rear seat. The child had to be flown to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center because of serious injuries.

The 3-year-old remained in critical condition as of Friday morning.

Rose was not hurt.

State police said they administered a field sobriety test, which Rose failed.

Rose wa charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

Troopers said they anticipate filing more charges against Rose as the investigation continues.

