Nate now a hurricane, could bring heavy rains to Connecticut early next week

Nate developed into a Category 1 Hurricane overnight according to the National Hurricane Center as it moved into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Come Columbus Day, Connecticut could be soaked by the remnants of what's now Hurricane Nate.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said Monday continues to look wet.

"Nate has intensified a bit [and] the track has shifted slightly east," Dixon said. "Sunday night into Monday the remnants of Nate will bring us rain."

Dixon said as of Friday afternoon, Nate continued on over eastern Nicaragua and Honduras.

Officials in Central America said the storm is responsible for at least 22 deaths in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras. It caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides.

"Nate is emerging over warm water in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea [Friday morning], then it could strike the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula [Friday] evening," Haney said. "From there, Nate will emerge in the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is forecast to strengthen into at least a category 1 hurricane."

It could make landfall along the Louisiana coast by early Sunday morning.

Its run as a hurricane will be short-lived, however.

Still, its moisture will move northward.

"Parts of southern New England may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts," Dixon said. "Given this, poor drainage flooding may occur. We'll be monitoring [it] closely."

Haney said the clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s and the air will remain humid on Monday.

"More rain appears likely Monday night and it could be locally heavy," Haney said. "Overnight lows will be in the 60s."

The rain should end by Tuesday morning. Weather conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

For more, read the technical discussion here.

To get weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.