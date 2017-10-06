New Haven police officer arrested for larceny in Stratford

Jennifer McDermott, who is an employee with the New Haven Police Department, was arrested for shoplifting in Stratford in September. (Stratford Police Department)

An officer with the New Haven Police Department was arrested for shoplifting in Stratford in September.

Police charged 38-year-old Jennifer McDermott with sixth-degree larceny.

The arrest of McDermott comes after police said she "allegedly stole a computer monitor from BJ’s," which is located on Ferry Boulevard in Stratford, on Aug. 18.

New Haven Police Officer David Hartman confirmed on Friday that McDermott is an officer in the New Haven Police Department. However, she "has been out of work for a year after an on the job injury," Hartman said.

"We trust in the legal process and will address any issues once the court case has concluded," Hartman said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Friday. "Jennifer was neither on duty, active in her role as a police officer and was not acting under the color of law at the time she was arrested."

McDermott was released on a $495 bond. She appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 29 and is due back in court on Oct. 16.

