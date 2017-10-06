Tractor-Trailer crashes into tour bus on I-84 in Middlebury

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a tour bus on Interstate 84 in Middlebury happened on Friday evening. (WFSB)

State police said a tractor-trailer crashed into a Greyhound tour bus on Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Friday evening.

The crash was reported on the off-ramp on the eastbound side of I-84 for Exit 17 around 4:45 p.m.

Police reported there were minor injuries and two people were sent to Waterbury Hospital.

Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-84 near Exit 17 and struck the rear of the Greyhound tour bus which was pulled over in the area of the I-84 near the Exit 17 off-ramp. The driver of the tractor-trailer was found at fault.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued with a ticket for "failure to maintain proper lane" and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police are asking drivers to reduce their speed when approaching the area. To stay ahead of traffic delays, click here.

