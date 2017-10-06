Car crashes into church in Ashford

The crash happened at Westford and Turnpike Rd. in Ashford.

Police said a car with two people in it crashed into a church on Westford and Turnpike Rd. on Friday night.

One person is dealing with serious injuries while the other person is dealing with minor injuries.

Life Star was called to the scene.

The identities of the people injured has not been released as well as the make and model of the car that hit the building.

