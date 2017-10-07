One killed in overnight crash in Voluntown

Officials confirm that one person was killed overnight in a crash on Route 138 in Voluntown.

The crash occurred near town hall on Route 138, which is also known as Main Street, shortly before midnight Friday night.

State police said two cars were traveling westbound just east of Lillibridge Road when they both lost control.

One of the vehicles, being operated by 25-year-old Nolan Vachon of Voluntown, left the roadway and struck several fixed objects. Vachon was thrown from the car, police said.

The second vehicle also struck a street sign and raised embankment before coming to a rest. State Police said the driver of that car then fled the scene.

Vachon was transported by a Life Star helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

