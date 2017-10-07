Crash closes Route 140 in Ellington

Route 140 is closed in Ellington because of an early morning crash.

The crash occurred between Jacobs Hill road and Buff Cap Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not released said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Eversource is reporting that 23 customers are without power in Ellington, though it is not known if they are all due to the crash.

