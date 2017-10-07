Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-91

State Police out with a multi-car crash on I-91. (CT DOT camera)

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 91 southbound is causing some delays.

The crash which occurred between exits 37 and 36 in Windsor.

State Police have not said how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

The right lane is blocked and drivers approaching the area should use caution.

