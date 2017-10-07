Free electronics recycling event being held in Rocky Hill

WFSB Channel 3 has teamed up with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union for a free electronic recycling program.

The event is being held Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Nutmeg Corporate offices, 520 Cromwell Avenue, in Rocky Hill.

They will accept "anything with a cord" including computers, televisions, prints, and stereos. Additionally you can dispose of cable wiring, batteries and medical equipment.

All items will be collected will then head to Green Monster e-Cycling where they will break them down and recycle back into raw material.

Well it is recommended any data be wiped from your electronic before recycling, any data or memory in the product will be destroyed during the process.

For more details on the event you can visit Nutmeg's website here.

