Two arrested for street racing on Route 15 in Meriden

Alexis Burgos was charged with several motor vehicle violations after he was found street racing. (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police have arrested two Meriden residents after they were found to be drag racing on Route 15.

Police said they were working patrols along Route 15 near the I-691 overpass in June 2017 because of complaints of racing when they observed several cars setting up for a race.

Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles involved when it fled. Police did not pursue the vehicle, but it quickly lost control and struck a State Police cruiser.

Both the driver and the passenger fled to a second vehicle which drove away from the scene.

Police were able to locate both a short time later at Midstate Medical Center where they had sought medical treatment for minor injuries and were arrested by warrant in October 2017.

Officers arrested the driver, 23-year-old Alexis Burgos, and charged him with several motor vehicle offense including reckless driving, evading responsibility, assault third-degree and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $10,000 bond, he is due in court on October 19.

His passenger, 29-year-old Efren Santiago, was also arrested and charged with speeding for wager, interfering with an officer and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Santiago was released on a $10,000 bond with a court date later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.