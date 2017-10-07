One injured following fight and shooting in Hamden

Police said a man who shot in the stomach after a dispute in Hamden on Friday evening.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Dixwell Avenue at 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said a 26-year-old Hamden man was shot. Medical services provided care on scene, and he was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are investigating to determine suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4040.

