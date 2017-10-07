New Britain candidates react to stolen campaign signs

The Republican candidates running for office in one month shared with Eyewitness News their reactions to a video depicting two men caught stealing campaign signs. (Courtesy of New Britain Mayor)

The Republican candidates running for office in one month shared with Eyewitness News their reactions to a video depicting two men caught stealing campaign signs.

In the 30 second surveillance video clip taken on Saturday evening in front of the Republican campaign headquarters on the east side of the city, a man in a light colored hooded sweatshirt, carrying a flashlight, stumbles a bit as he approaches the signs, uproots two and walks away down the sidewalk, accompanied by another man.

Alderman Kristian Rosado said he was taken aback after seeing the thieves’ seemingly deliberate actions.

“When I was told about it, you know, at first you think innocently, it could be people trying to horse around or something,” said Rosado. “But, when you see the video that just got released and you see how deliberate it looks with someone flashing a light.

In the video clip, it appears as if two signs were taken, but Rosado said it was his, as well as, Mayor Erin Stewart’s sign, and Alderman Jerrell Hargraves’ signs were stolen.

Alderman Jerrell Hargraves said he put another sign in front of home to replace another that was stolen.

“I just came back home and I always see the sign when I'm pulling up and it wasn't there this time,” said Hargraves. “I just recently heard the signs from headquarters was missing as well. Kind of put two and two together.”

With several campaign signs either pushed down, or stolen in New Britain’s east side, both Republican candidates said they believe they are being targeted.

Democrat Chairman in New Britain also said their campaign signs are being stolen, as well.

"We condemn this type of behavior. It was certainly not anybody from our side and unfortunately we have also lost 20 yard signs as well,” said Chairman Bill Shortell.

“However, we are not letting lost yard signs derail our focus as we are looking forward to Election Day. After we win on Election Day, we will build a better New Britain."

Despite the stolen signs, Republican candidates said they are also pushing forward through the final month of campaigning before November 7th.

“It doesn't matter which side it's on whether,” reacted Rosado. “It doesn't matter which political persuasion you are or whoever does it. It's wrong to steal anything.”

The Republican candidates are hoping to find the people who stole their signs, and said they will be taking this video to the police.

“I work hard for this city everyday so for someone to come to my house where I live and take my sign out,” said Hargraves. “I mean, that's something you wouldn't expect from anybody.”

