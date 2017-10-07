Dead body found in West Haven after car fire

West Haven police are investigating after fire crews knocked down a car fire revealing a dead body inside the car on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called at 855 Boston Post Rd.

Police said after discovered a dead body inside the car as the fire was being extinguished.

During their investigation, police said they "have discovered reasons to believe the body found deceased was consistent with that of self-inflicted injuries."

However, police are waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiners office to make a positive identification.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

