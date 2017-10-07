PD: Three arrested following gunfire at officers and pursuit in Hartford

The passenger, 28-year-old, Hartford resident, David Nieves, was arrested and charged on Friday. (HPD)

The driver, 27-year-old, Hartford resident, Sydney Lollar was arrested and charged with weapons on Friday (HPD)

Three men were arrested following a pursuit and shots fired at Hartford police officers on Friday night. Now, police are saying surveillance video and good police work helped lead to the final arrest.

Hartford detectives were alerted to shots fired coming from a car was directed toward individuals on the sidewalk in the area of Main and Nelson Street at 10 p.m.

Upon attempt of arrest, the suspect car fled toward down Nelson and Main Street, and onto Martin Street where it struck a large tree and came to a stop, police said.

Police said a passenger fled on foot, while another passenger fired two rounds at approaching officers. Deputy Chief of Police, Brian Foley said in a release that police did not return gunfire in the pursuit.

As officers canvassed the area, they located t three guns and crack cocaine as well as bullet casings in the area of Main Street and Martin Street, police said.

The suspect’s car crashed into a tree, two were arrested, and one passenger ran away on foot.

“The detectives followed him closely, he at one point turned and fired at the officers,” Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. “Based on their training, based on the dynamics of the situation the officers did not return fire and the suspect got away.”

However, with surveillance police were able to track down their suspect and they arrested 26-year-old Hartford resident Shaquille Henry at his job in Manchester.

Police charged Henry with criminal attempt to commit assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful disarm of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and interfering with police.

The driver, 27-year-old, Hartford resident, Sydney Lollar was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell, interfering with police, reckless driving, and engaging in a pursuit.

The passenger, 28-year-old, Hartford resident, David Nieves, was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell, and interfering with police.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.