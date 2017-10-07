Twelve-year-old boy found after missing since Friday in Naugatuc - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Twelve-year-old boy found after missing since Friday in Naugatuck

Police have found a 12-year-old on Sunday who went missing on Friday. 

Police said he was found safe and unharmed. 

Police said 12-year-old Nathaniel Miranda was last seen by his family on Friday who said Miranda had not returned home from school on Friday afternoon.

