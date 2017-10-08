Multiple people sent to hospital after apartment complex fire in New Haven

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a fire an apartment complex in New Haven on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in New Haven on Sunday morning.

The fire started at 111 Frederick St.around 4 a.m.

“First units arrived on scene minutes later to find heavy volume of fire," New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said.

Multiple people were sent to nearby hospitals, Alston said. A 61-year-old woman was sent to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit with second and third-degree burns, Alston added.

“She was sitting right here on the porch," neighbor Gailunder Wood said. "She was sitting here and we wrapped her in a blanket."

Two adults and three children were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Alston said.

"I woke up to hearing what I thought was a cat hollering but it was actually kids hollering," Wood said. "So I went outside and started grabbing the kids.”

The neighbors tried to help those directly affected.

“I saw them outside in the parking lot. They had nothing but their undergarments on," Wood said. "So I grabbed them and brought them into my daughter's house.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two units, Alston said. The flames were knocked down, and after making sure the flames wouldn’t start again it was under control after a couple of hours.

The apartment complex has 20 apartments and nine people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the fire.

“Glad everything turned out OK," Wood said. "Everybody is fine, glad Red Cross came out, glad for everybody.”

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

"The fire is still under investigation and was located on the first floor," Alston said.

