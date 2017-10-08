Man dies after being hit by car in New Hartford

A man died after state police said he was struck by a car in New Hartford early Sunday morning.

State police identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Ropiak of Terryville.

Troopers said 22-year-old Ruth Riesbeck of Athens, OH was traveling westbound on Route 202 around 12:30 a.m. when her car struck Ropiak in the roadway at the intersection of Maple Hollow Road.

The victim was taken to Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital where police said he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Troopers described Ropiak as wearing black jeans and a dark green sweatshirt with a cross tattoo on one arm.

They asked anyone with information about what happened to call State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.

The incident remains under investigation.

