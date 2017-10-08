PD: 33-year-old man shot and killed in Hartford last night

Hartford Police are still investigating what led to the shooting death of Rashawn Johnson. (WFSB)

A 33-year-old East Hartford man died after police said officers found him with a single gunshot wound to the head late Saturday night.

Officers were sent to a shooting on Seyms Street around 11 p.m. after their shot-spotter system picked up the noise of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located Rashawn Johnson in a driveway. Police said Johnson was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The suspect is unknown to police at this point although our major crimes division is investigating," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "The victim was also found with a revolver in his hand as well.”

Police said Johnson has a criminal history and they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

This is Hartford's 24th homicide of the year.

