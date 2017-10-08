Stranded person rescued by Norwalk firefighters

A kayaker was taken to hospital after being rescued off the coast of Norwalk on Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard and Norwalk firefighters were called to a report of a stranded person on Greens Ledge Lighthouse around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters on the Norwalk along with help from a Suffolk County Marine unit were able to locate the stranded person, who was a 56-year-old man from Huntington, NY," Norwalk Deputy Chief Chris King said.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the man left on his kayak from Oyster Bay NY around 5 p.m. on Saturday, King said. Before leaving, he told his roommate that he would return from kayaking in a couple of hours.

On Sunday morning, the roommate told police that he had not returned and reported him as missing, King said.

The kayak took on water and drifted towards the Connecticut shore, King said. The kayak and the man told police he became stranded on Greens Ledge Lighthouse around midnight.

The man was able to pull himself onto the lighthouse and spent Saturday night/Sunday morning there until the rescue.

The man was conscious and alert and was able to speak about what happened when authorities found him on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital for "possible signs of hypothermia," King said.

Other Marine units were going to help with the rescue but were called back when the person was located on Sunday.

