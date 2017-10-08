CT marks 100 days without state budget

Connecticut has now been without a state budget for 100 days.

On Sunday, the budget crisis dragged as Connecticut lawmakers said they'll be back at the State Capital to work on trying to end the months-long stalemate.

Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began back on July 1.

Without a budget, about $900,000,000 in cuts to cities and towns across the state are scheduled to go into effect later this month under an executive order by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

