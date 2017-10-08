Groton Utilities crews head to St. Thomas to restore power

Groton Utilities went St. Thomas on Sunday to help restore power for those affected by Hurricane Maria. (Groton Utilities)

Crews from Groton Utilities headed to St. Thomas on Sunday to help restore power for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Three electric linemen and a manager left for about three weeks to help with the restoration of electrical services. Other crews will rotate out every few weeks over the next three months.

Linemen Jeffrey Lyon, Matthew Cook and Keith Lemoine as well as Manager Brian Roche left Sunday morning and headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Two vehicles, one digger truck and one pickup truck, plus a pole carrier from Groton Utilities will be placed on barges and then, will head to St. Thomas with arrival time expected to be Oct. 11.

Norwich Public Utilities is also sending crews to help with the restoration of electrical services on St. Thomas.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.