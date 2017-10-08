Connecticut officials: Have a fire escape plan in place

Connecticut public safety officials are urging residents to create and practice a home escape plan in the event of a fire.

The call by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection comes as National Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday. Fire departments across the country will be holding fire safety events.

State Fire Administrator Jeff Morrissette says all home escape plans should include two ways to escape.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends drawing a map of your home, marking two exits from each room and practicing your home escape plan twice a year. It also urges people to teach children how to escape on their own and make sure the street number of their home is clearly marked and easy for firefighters to find.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.