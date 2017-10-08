Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by motor vehicle in Windham

An unidentified woman suffered "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a motor vehicle in Windham on Sunday evening.

The woman, who is being called Jane Doe, was struck on Windham Road near the FasMart/Valero station around 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was either walking in the roadway or crossing the roadway in front of a 2014 F150 pickup truck.

Police said the woman was rushed to Backus Hospital for treatment of "suspected serious injuries" and then, taken by Life Star medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital for critical care.

The woman was described by police as "a middle-aged white female with short blonde hair." They said she was wearing flannel pants and black sneakers while carrying a dark purple and black jacket.

The driver and the passengers of the F150 pickup truck did not report any injuries to police.

Police said the driver of the motor vehicle stayed on scene. No charges were filed by police, but the investigation by Connecticut State Police is "active and ongoing."

Anyone with any information about Jane Doe is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400, extension #4030.

The road in the area was closed during the police investigation.

