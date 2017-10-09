Storm damage reported throughout CT

A tree was down in Waterbury on Monday evening. (WFSB)

The remnants of Nate have arrived in Connecticut and there are reports of storm damage throughout the state.

A massive tree crashed down and caused a chain reaction of calamity in Waterbury. The limbs took out the power lines and brought a telephone pole down onto a car on Lexington Avenue.

“There was like a really loud noise and some wind, and ¾ of the tree came down,” homeowner Jennifer Morin said

The Morin family live next door to the chaos and lost their electricity.

“I noticed ‘hey the lights flashed,’” Christopher Morin said. “I threw on my sandals, ran outside and we had no street corner.”

The street corner wasn't the only thing that disappeared after the storm. Traffic was nonexistent because Lexington Avenue was completely shut down in both directions as power crews worked long into the night.

“Nobody expects that,” Moises Bruno said. “But the way they handled the situation was very, very good.”

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they didn't mind being stuck in the dark for hours because they know this chain reaction of calamity could have been so much worse. No one was injured and only the car was damaged.

“I thank God, I'm grateful that it wasn't on our house or anything,” Keven Bruno said. “And that nobody got hurt.”

The storm also left damage in Gales Ferry as well as Shelton.

Isinglass Rd, approx. 1/4 mile in from Huntington St is impassable due to a tree across the road — Shelton Police CT (@SheltonPoliceCT) October 9, 2017

Eversource reported 3,869 outages statewide as of 4:45 p.m., but had dropped to 1,815 outages as of 7:45 p.m. United Illuminating reported 1,081 outages with the majority in Shelton, which had 906 outages. By 8 p.m., there were 181 UI customers without power.

After a round of rain in the morning, Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers will be scattered throughout Monday afternoon.

"Low pressure associated with the remnants of Nate will pass through Northern New England this evening and it will drag a trough across Connecticut," DePrest said. "Showers will linger into this evening and the southerly wind will remain gusty for a while."

Track Nate with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Nate should move out by Monday night.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and 60s, DePrest said.

Tomorrow will feature partly sunny skies. A northwesterly breeze will usher in drier air and dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s," DePrest said. "However, it is going to be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping 80 degrees in many parts of the state. Even the shoreline will be warm thanks to the land breeze."

Cooler weather is expected for Wednesday.

Temperatures will be closer to normal on Wednesday as a northeasterly flow develops around high pressure that will drift by to our north across Northern New England," DePrest said.

Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees, DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion by clicking here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WEATHER" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.