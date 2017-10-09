Connecticut pushes to give Puerto Rico more aid

Sen. Richard Blumenthal listened to Puerto Rican families that fled from the destruction of Hurricane Maria. (WFSB)

As the rebuilding process continues in Hurricane Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico, there's a push in Connecticut for further aid to the island's people.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal met on Monday with families from the territory who fled the crisis-ridden island.

"[Federal Emergency Management Agency] and federal agents are still in the midst of relief and rescue, emergency triage when planning could've been done well before." Blumenthal told the families. "The federal response was too little and it was too late."

Blumenthal visited Puerto Rico over the weekend.

He said he saw the widespread damage and is demanding that more be done to help the people.

The visit was through the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Blumenthal took the trip with four other senators.

He's now calling on lawmakers to craft a long-term plan to aid those on the island.

He said Puerto Rico could run out of money by the end of the year and basic needs like Medicaid are at risk.

"My fear is Americans are failing fellow Americans and we must work on a bipartisan basis to come together in the Congress, and I believe we can," Blumenthal said. "This trip demonstrated it, and we need to continue to work together."

Monday, Blumenthal said he spoke at the Capitol Region Education Council in Hartford. He heard from educators, advocates and providers who are leading efforts in Connecticut to welcome and support new families who left Puerto Rico to flee the devastation.

