Stratford police talk down standoff suspect

Police in Stratford said they were about to negotiate a peaceful resolution to a brief standoff that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, 37-year--old Daniel Nagy was arrested following the incident on Hurd Avenue.

Around 2 a.m., police said they conducted a wellness check and that's when Nagy barricaded himself in the home. He threatened to shoot himself.

Negotiators were able to resolve the incident around 6 a.m.

Nagy was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.

