Connecticut BBB releases top 10 most complained about industries

Little has changed from last year as the same industries continue to make a list of those with the most customer complaints.

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau released a list of the top 10 most complained about types of businesses for 2016.

Topping the list was the telephone communications industry. It was followed by cellphone services, television, auto dealers for new vehicles and collection agencies.

Those are the same industries that made the top five in 2015.

"When we examine the trends, we see that the field of technology has changed the placement order of the businesses that consumers complain about," said Howard Schwartz, Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman.

In 2009, cell phone, television, banks, new car dealerships and internet shopping businesses were the top 5 businesses that garnered the most complaints.

The trend in the most recent list may not change anytime soon, according to Schwartz.

