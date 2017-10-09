Radio show posts GoFundMe to get Malloy out of office early

Chaz from WPLR's Chaz & AJ show said he's hoping $1 billion will be enough to convince Gov. Dannel Malloy to leave office early. (WFSB)

One radio show is looking to give Connecticut's governor an incentive to leave office early.

WPLR's Chaz and AJ created a GoFundMe online fundraising page just as the state surpassed 100 days without a state budget.

Chaz sounded off about the state's financial crisis on Monday from the station's studio in Milford.

"We're all tired of the arguing. We're tired of the finger pointing. We're tired of the blame game," Chaz said.

Chaz and AJ specifically called out Gov. Dannel Malloy. They called their online effort the "Gov's Gotta Go" campaign.

The posting doesn't mince words.

The first line of the page said "If you hate this face then you live in Connecticut."

"We decided that probably the best thing for the state would be [for] the governor to leave early, so we're going to raise money," Chaz told Channel 3. "Every penny that we raise, we're going to offer to the governor as a severance package for him to leave early."

Connecticut has been without a budget since July 1.

Late last month, Malloy vetoed a budget proposal that passed both chambers of the legislature.

Malloy's office fired back at the radio hosts on Monday morning.

“We understand that the on-air characters, that 'shock jocks,' play are meant to be entertaining with their outlandish antics," said Chris Collibee, a spokesperson for the governor. "But the reality is, for state leaders and for most taxpayers, the state budget is a very serious matter. And the people of this state are counting on us to remain focused on the task at hand and to not be sidetracked by such silly stunts.”

Chaz and AJ set a lofty goal of $1 billion.

"Everyone who donates takes part in where the money goes," Chaz said. "So, should the governor not accept our offer to leave office early, everyone who donates money can suggest where they would like their donation to go."

Malloy announced back in April that he would not seek a third term.

The GoFundMe page can be seen here. The page has raised more than $625 as of 6 p.m.

