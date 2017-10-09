Man charged with touching himself inappropriately in view of children at bus stop

Edward-Buijnarowski was arrested after police said he was touching himself inappropriately near children at a bus stop in Wallingford last month. (Wallingford Police Department)

A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he performed a lewd act in front of children at a bus stop in Wallingford last month.

Wallingford resident Edward Buijnarowski was charged on Monday with two counts of risk of injury to a minor as well as second-degree breach of peace and public indecency.

The arrest of Buijnarowski after police said they received a complaint of suspicious activity from a parent of 11-year-old girl on Sept. 26. The father told police that a man, who was later identified as Buijnarowski, "had been acting suspiciously for several weeks."

Police said Buijnarowski was outside of his Yale Avenue home "behind either a tarp or open car door" watching the children at the bus stop. The father told police that appeared that Buijnarowski "was touching himself inappropriately."

On Sept. 27, the father was able to obtain video of Buijnarowski touching himself inappropriately while "standing outside of his residence in plain view of the two children at the bus stop." Police said Buijnarowski "made no attempt to conceal the activity behind an object."

While being interviewed by police, Buijnarowski had touched himself inappropriately two to three times while he could see the kids across the street.

Parent John Mocadlo said the actions of Buijnarowski were "absolutely disgusting."

"It's absolutely sick. At least parents are stepping up and keeping an eye out to keep our kids safe," Mocadlo said.

Buijnarowski was released after posting a $2,500 bond. Buijnarowski had no comment for Eyewitness News when we tried to talk to him on Monday.

Buijnarowski is expected to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Oct. 11. Parents said they are hoping restrictions will be set that won’t have Buijnarowski anywhere near this bus stop when the kids get out of school.

