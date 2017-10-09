Tree falls onto home in Gales Ferry

A tree fell onto a home in Gales Ferry on Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The incident took place in the 700 block of Long Cove Road around 3:45 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the incident, fire officials said.

Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company also reported power lines down on a vehicle in that same area.

