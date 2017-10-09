Connecticut Restaurant Week celebrates its 10th year

The Artisan Restaurant in West Hartford is ready to be apart of the 10 annual Connecticut Restaurant Week. (WFSB)

It’s the start of the 10th annual Connecticut Restaurant Week.

The annual event has more restaurants, more food, and more deals on the menu. These restaurants are offering three course meals starting around $20.

“We have over 60 restaurants participating this week,” Ashley Hebert with Connecticut Restaurant Association said.

The deals can be found across the state at restaurants that are a part of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

“We have restaurants here in West Hartford. We also have restaurants in Middletown, restaurants in Harford, in New Haven,” Hebert said. “So we have restaurants all over the state.”

Many menus will include a fixed-price for a three-course meal or other specials.

“So for lunch, we have a $20 pre-fix menu, so three courses,” Olivier Bermond, who is the service & wine director at Artisan Restaurant said. “So your choice of five different appetizers, main course, and dessert. And for dinner, it’s a $30 pre-fix menu.”

The Artisan Restaurant, Tavern, and Garden at the Delamar Hotel in Blue Back Square in West Hartford have been open for about a month.

“It’s often a Chef’s dream. Brand new equipment, can’t really complain about that,” Thomas Kaldy, who is the Chef de Cuisine at Artisan Restaurant, said. “It’s like a new start like anyone would like.”

The Artisan Restaurant has sister locations in Southport and Vermont. But with restaurant week the hope is new customers get an opportunity to taste the cuisines at the new location for themselves.

“People that don’t necessarily go out as often but they want a chance to experience something new, something a little different and they really seem to enjoy it and as long as we aim to please no matter what and hopefully we succeed in doing that,” Kaldy said.

“So far so good, we are building the business baby step by baby step,” Bermond said.

Table reservations are recommended at all the restaurants this week.

“We want to be open to everyone and we want to be an everyday restaurant,” Bermond said. “We’re not just targeting like some people we are open to everybody.”

If you would like to find out how to sign up or for participating restaurants in your area

