CT teen races for cure for cancer

A 15-year-old race car driver is helping the fight against cancer. ?

Jacob Perry has been racing since he was four years old. Now, Perry is a 15-year-old high school sophomore and he is burning up the track at the New London/Waterford Speedbowl.

Perry is a bonified race driver and racing against the adults at the New London/Waterford Speedbowl and the track at Thompson.

"I grew up watching my grandfather drive at the New London/Waterford Speedbowl,” Perry said. “I grew up watching my dad race at the Speedbowl."

Perry sits behind the wheel of 475 Horse Track Car, which he calls the Cancer Warrior.

"You truly have to be a warrior in order to fight cancer,” Perry said.

On the back of his car is a tribute to the hundred or so family members and others who've battled cancer and lost or continue to their fight.

"It’s always be a part of his life. So it’s always been a cause that's been important to him,” Jacob's dad Dennis Perry said. “And we started doing the modified we didn't really have a lot of sponsors to put on the car so we talked about what we could do he came up with this thing to honor his grandmother."

She battled lung cancer. His best friend's mom beat stage four breast cancer. So as this season winds down, Jacob Perry said he is just winding up to recognize those taking on a different challenge.

"My great aunt is currently battling so a lot of this car is dedicated to them,” Jacob Perry said.

Jacob Perry has two more weeks at the New London/Waterford Speedbowl.

