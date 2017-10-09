Police believe threat against East Lyme High was hoax

Police in two states have investigated a threat directed at East Lyme High School that started in California and was determined to be a hoax.

Police in East Lyme received a call from the San Jose California Police Department around 6:45 p.m. According to police, San Jose resident contacted them and said: "they were contacted on Instagram by an account utilizing their name."

The caller told San Jose California Police Department that someone using their account was going to call in a bomb threat to East Lyme High School and use their name. The caller told police that the person "did not attempt to extort anything from them in exchange."

Police in East Lyme talked with the caller as well as the San Jose California Police Department, who said "they have experienced this type incident on other occasions and at no time was a threat to East Lyme High School made."

Officers went to East Lyme High School and checked the pool facility. Flanders Fire Department was also put on standby, however, nothing was located during the search.

