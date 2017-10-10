911 calls released after car slams into 3 homes in Thomaston

Neighbors were left shaken on Tuesday morning after a car plowed into three Thomaston homes, one of which had a teenager inside.

The car crashed through one home on North Main Street around 2 a.m., police said said.

Police charged 31-year-old Gordon Tristen, of New Haven, with reckless driving and five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

"[It] looked like the driver of the car was laying in the road or fell down in the road," Robert Lange, who rushed to help the victim, said. "So I approached to see if I could help, and I found the car had gone through the house."

Police said an 18-year-old and his parents were inside when the car crashed. Officers said the teen was taken to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It was unbelievable, and a kid got hit," neighbor Robin Foley said. "He was sitting I guess in his living room, oh his phone or something, watching movies or something, and a car came through and just took him all the way to my neighbor's."

Police said Tristen also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Damage to the home was extensive, according to police. The right side of the home could be seen bowing out and household items could be seen all over the lawn.

Police said speed was likely a factor.

Neighbors, who live on either side of these houses, this crash hits so close to home and they speeding has been an issue on this street for years.

"The cars move pretty fast on this road," Lange said. "It's unfortunate, but speeding is a common occurrence on the road and houses and trees have been hit here in the past."

"It was really slick on the roads," Foley said. "So yeah North Main Street has a lot of traffic and they do go fast."

Neighbors said they are relieved no one was killed.

"It could have been my family, my house at 2:00 in the morning, just innocently sleeping and getting hit," Foley said. "It's just, it's really scary."

