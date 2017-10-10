Shooting investigation underway in New Haven

A person was shot on Richard Street in New Haven overnight. (WFSB)

A person was shot in New Haven overnight.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jose Antonio Rolon.

Police said Rolon was shot in the back on Richard Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim did not describe who shot him.

Detectives said they are searching for evidence, surveillance footage and eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Calls can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.