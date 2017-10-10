Shots fired report puts three schools in Hartford on alert

Three schools were affected by a shooting investigation in Hartford on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Three schools have been affected by a shooting investigation in Hartford.

According to Hartford Public Schools spokesperson Pedro Zayas, the MD Fox, Burr and Bulkeley schools have been are in alert mode. Before 11:45 a.m., alert mode had been lifted, Zayas said.

The Fox school was in lock-in mode, but it has since been lifted.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Franklin Avenue and Benton Street area.

They said about a dozen shell casings were found in front of the Franklin Mini Market.

No one was hurt.

Police are investigating.

ShotSpotter activation near Franklin Ave and Benton St. No schools or students in danger. No schools in lockdown. Nobody shot. HPD on scene. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) October 10, 2017

