2 pets killed in fire in Cromwell

Firefighters knocked down a fire on Grove Road in Cromwell on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A cat and dog died after a fire in Cromwell on Tuesday morning.

Police received an emergency call of smoke coming out of a home at 39 Grove Rd. around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters spotted flames inside the house. However, firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Police said, "the fire was in the kitchen and spread up the exhaust pipe into the ceiling."

There were no people home at the time of the fire and no firefighters reported any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.