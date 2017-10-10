Coalition urges Medicaid protection, not cuts in state budget battle

A group of advocates seeking to protect Medicaid in Connecticut is urging lawmakers to protect and defend the program.

The Connecticut Citizens Action Group said the program is one of the many items under the microscope as the state drags on without a budget.

Connecticut has been without a state budget for 102 days.

Tuesday, the advocates for Medicaid held a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

They said current budget proposals threaten to cut off 77,500 people from Medicaid.

They called the proposed cuts to the health care program "severe."

"We do not believe that the public and our elected leaders are fully aware of the magnitude of these cuts, and their impact on children, families, the elderly, people with disabilities and communities," the group said in a news release.

It said 68,000 low income elderly and disabled people will lose all of their coverage under the Medicare Savings Programs.

Some 9,500 low income HUSKY A parents will lose Medicaid.

Finally, the group said there are additional unspecified cuts to services of over $24 million.

The group believes the cuts can be avoided if Gov. Dannel Malloy and the legislature include a more balanced, robust revenue approach.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.