CT drivers warned moose, deer on roadways

State environmental officials are warning Connecticut drivers to be mindful of moose and deer while driving at night and in the morning.

An increased amount of deer and moose activity were expected along roadways because the fall is their peak breeding season in Connecticut, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The white-tailed deer breeding season "closely follows the moose breeding season" and runs from late October through late December, DEEP officials said.

DEEP officials said while the moose is small in Connecticut, but it's expanding in the northern part of the state.

Drivers are being advised to be aware of deer crossing signs along the Connecticut highways. They are advised, "to slow down and drive defensively should a deer or moose be spotted on or by the road."

"Because moose are darker in color and stand much higher than deer, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting the windshield of vehicles," DEEP officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Drivers should all collisions with deer and moose to the DEEP.

“During 2016, approximately 3,700 deer were killed in the state due to collisions with vehicles,” Director of the DEEP Wildlife Division Rick Jacobson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Over 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2016, with an average of two per year since 2002."

Jacobson said two moose-vehicle crash occurred in September.

"It is believed that one of the moose traveled from Stafford to Essex over a five-day period before being struck by a motorist," Jacobson said.

DEEP officials said most of the state "is not considered ideal habitat for moose" for the following the reasons:

state’s landscape is fragmented

roadways have high traffic volume

moose have large home ranges

"Moose venturing into southern Connecticut, with high population density, road networks, and traffic volumes, pose an increased potential for human fatalities from accidents as compared to deer-vehicle accidents," DEEP officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

For more information or to report moose sightings, click here.

