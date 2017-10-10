Kitchen fire forces evacuation of Milford school

Live Oaks School on Merwin Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

A school in Milford was evacuated because of a kitchen fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the Live Oaks School on Merwin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said it appeared to have involved a stove pilot light in the cafeteria.

The Milford fire and police departments were called to the scene and have reopened the building.

No injuries were reported.

Live Oaks is a pre-k to grade 5 school.

