Customers warned about Mega Millions email scam

Mega Millions players are being warned about an email scam. (Connecticut Lottery Corporation/Department of Consumer Protection)

Officials from the Connecticut Lottery Corporation and the Department of Consumer are warning customers about an email scam.

The wide-spread scam tells customers that they were randomly selected to participate in a Mega Millions draw. Customers are being told to not respond to the email with any personal information.

Officials from the Connecticut Lottery Corporation and the Department of Consumer said they "are continuing to work together to alert lottery players to fraudulent activity and scams."

“When in doubt, we urge players to please take an extra step and call the CT Lottery Corporation directly at 860-713-2700 to ensure your transactions are safe and secure," interim Connecticut Lottery Corporation President Chelsea Turner said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s important that consumers always take a minute to think before they react when an offer appears too good to be true,”Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement on Tuesday. “Emails like this that impersonate familiar brands can be particularly tempting to respond to, but our message is: don’t take the bait. If you have any doubt in your mind that something is legitimate, don’t engage.”

Officials from the Connecticut Lottery Corporation and the Department of Consumer sent out a copy of the email scam to warn customers.

For the latest information on this lottery scam, click here.

Any victims of the scam or any similar ones are asked to call the Department of Consumer center at 860-713-6300 or email dcp.investigations@ct.gov.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.