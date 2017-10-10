Channel 3 Kids Camp golf tourney scores big

The Channel 3 Kids Camp scored more than $105,000 for charity during its annual golf tournament.

The 20th annual event took place at the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic on Aug. 30.

It featured contests, raffles and a live auction hosted by meteorologist Scot Haney.

The day camp is 107 years old and is located on 150 acres in Andover and Coventry.

It takes in about 3,000 children of all abilities each year.

