Two charged with carrying 5 kilos of fentanyl

Two people are facing charges after about 5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl was found inside a car they were in last month.

Police stopped a car on I-95 north in the area of Exit 21 around 6 a.m. on Sept. 30.

When officers searched the car, they found about 5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl in the trunk, and a small amount of cocaine was located in the center console.

Police arrested Isaiah Roman, of Providence, RI, and Arianna Spencer, of Cranston, RI.

They were both held on a $500,000 bond.

