Connecticut to sue over plan to gut federal clean power law

Attorney General George Jepsen says Connecticut will join other states in suing the Trump administration over its move to kill an Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming.

The Democrat said Tuesday it's especially important to Connecticut, with its many miles of coastline, to address climate change. Jepsen says the state's economy is "linked to unique and sensitive resources" that will be affected by global warming.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday he would be issuing a new set of rules overriding the Clean Power Plan.

Top Connecticut politicians, all Democrats, are decrying the move. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says regardless of what "nonsensical energy and environmental policies come out of Washington," the state will "hold firm in its commitment to a clean and protected environment."

“This announcement is another disappointing policy reversal that will harm Americans. The Trump administration continues to ignore the clear and indisputable scientific fact that humans are responsible for climate change and that the ever increasing severe weather we experience is a direct result. If the federal government refuses to act in the best interest of the people of this nation, then it is incumbent upon state and local leaders to act and work to reverse the harm human activity has done to our planet. Connecticut is a leader in addressing global warming and resiliency by increasing deployment of green energy technologies and promoting energy efficiency. Irrespective of what nonsensical energy and environmental policies come out of Washington, our state will hold firm in its commitment to a clean and protected environment," Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Malloy was not alone and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee also released a statement on Tuesday.

“It is sadly very ironic to see the head of the EPA, a federal agency dedicated to protecting public health as well as natural resources, proclaiming the return of coal – the dirtiest and most polluting fossil fuel. Burning more coal adds not only to climate changing carbon emissions, but to conventional pollution. This means an increased risk of illness – and even death – for thousands more Americans. This is of concern right here in Connecticut as prevailing wind patterns will carry pollution from coal plants to our south and west into our atmosphere, threatening the health and well-being of our residents," Klee said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement on the announcement of the Trump Administration’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan.

"Repealing the Clean Power Plan will discourage job-boosting investment, slow our transition to renewable energy, and increase public health risks. This is a shortsighted and dangerous move by an Administration that has attempted to sabotage American progress toward a clean energy future at every turn. With the Administration’s abdication of responsibility, other states must follow in Connecticut’s footsteps and harness the proven environmental and economic benefits of clean power," the statement read.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman also released a statement on Tuesday.

"Instead of strengthening U.S. energy leadership, President Trump and Secretary Pruitt are working to bring back dangerous policies that jeopardize our economy, human health, and our environment. That decision makes it even more important that states become energy leaders by supporting the renewable energy initiatives, innovation, and entrepreneurship that drives a cleaner, greener economy – it’s right for our residents, our ecosystem, and our economy. Most importantly, it moves smart energy policy forward, not backward," the statement said.

