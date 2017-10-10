Republicans and Democrats met again as CT remains without state budget for 102 days

After meeting on Monday, legislative leaders emerged saying they had made progress and were only $100 million dollars apart. They met again on Tuesday and once again said they were making progress.

It was the third day that legislative leaders have met for a pretty long time.

While Connecticut has been without a budget for 102 days, lawmakers once again returned to the State Capitol to pick up where they left off on Monday. Republican and Democrat leaders have been meeting behind closed doors under intense pressure to pass a bi-partisan budget.

"We've definitely hit a lot more numbers, more issues," Senate President Len Fasano said. "We have refined the issues then we originally had still more work to do tore fine numbers, but we are definitely making progress."

"We all took core principles of our budget and brought them over to this," House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said. "Some areas the Republican caucuses have given, some areas Democratic caucuses have given, so it will be a new document."

There have been several deadlines, but the one they are aiming for now is Friday. The governor wants leaders to have an agreement by the end of the week.

If Connecticut continues without a state budget, the governor's executive order also continues with some $900 million in cuts in store for many cities and towns towards the end of the month. Whatever agreement may finally be agreed upon, there will most certainly be cuts and reduced services.

"It's not just the Republicans. The Democrats say the same thing we want to protect social services,” Medicaid Advocate Sheldon Toubman said. “But looks at their budgets."

Medicaid advocates said both budgets will hurt the elderly and the disabled who are considered low-income. About $68,000 could be required to pay premiums, co-pays and hospital fees.

"Some of the medical care I may need will not be available to me,” Elaine Kolb, of West Haven, said.

Kolb has been disabled for 40 years because of a spinal cord injury. She recently had some heart issues and if this happens again, she can't afford to pay out of pocket.

"I won't go. I won't be able to pay,” Kolb said. “Last time this happened, I could call for an ambulance. I couldn't do that. It wouldn't be covered. See how basic this is?"

