Person hit by school bus in Wallingford

A person was hit by a school bus in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it happened on South Main Street and involved a Wallingford Public School bus.

The mirror hit the person in the head, police said. That person was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a contusion over their eye.

One student was on the school bus at the time of the incident.

