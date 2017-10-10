Sisters arrive in CT, escape aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

These two sisters escape the aftermath of Hurricane Maria (WFSB)

Two sisters arrived in the United States last Friday from Puerto Rico and the first thing on their to-do list was to have a drink with ice. The second was a hot shower.

The little things people often take for granted are now so appreciated by the two brave girls.

"First we were watching TV and the reporters were crying because they say a storm is coming, category 5 storm, it's going to be catastrophic,” said Neysha Cordero, of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico, including the town of Aguadilla, where 20-year-old Neysha Cordero lived with her 14-year-old sister Nayshka and their parents.

"We saw roof coming off, trees falling, all the noise that the winds were doing...it was very terrifying,” Neysha Cordero said.

For weeks, the girls endured no running water, no electricity and very little to eat besides sausage out of a can.

"Everything is very limited. You have to make a line for food, water, gasoline, maybe 6 to 7 hours for just $10 of gasoline,” Neysha Cordero said.

In Connecticut, their uncle, Tony Cordero, was trying to get the girls to safety. Not without some challenges, he was finally able to buy two one-way tickets to New York.

"To me, it was only happiness that I was able to bring them here and out of that hostile environment,” Tony Cordero said.

Meanwhile, their parents have stayed in Puerto Rico, concerned about potential looters.

The sisters are staying in Hartford for the foreseeable future, so thankful for the generosity of their family here in the states.

"I am so grateful to stay here,” Nayshka said.

While the sisters look to attend school in Connecticut, schools remain closed in Puerto Rico with no start date on the books.

If you'd like to help the girls with fall and winter clothing, call Sharon Sperling at 860-547-0003.

