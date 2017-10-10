Mom arrested following death of 3-year-old in Stafford

Police have made an arrest following the death of a 3-year-old boy in Stafford.

The child’s death was reported back in April. He was found dead at a home on Old Birch Road, police said.

In August, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death for the 3-year-old was acute methadone intoxication. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, police arrested the child’s mother, 24-year-old Jessica Jean York.

She was charged with second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

She is being held on $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.