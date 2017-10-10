Barricaded man in Vernon taken into custody after several-hour standoff

Part of Route 83 is closed in Vernon (Ashley DiBattista)

Some Vernon businesses were evacuated and Route 83 was shut down because of an armed barricaded man on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man barricaded himself in a building in the 200 block of Route 83, which is also known as Talcottville Road.

They were called to the area around 5 p.m.

Barricaded male with gun in building 200 block Talcottville Rd. Route 83 closed SWAT team on scene — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

After several hours, the standoff ended by about 9:30 p.m.

Subject in custody. Peaceful resolution to standoff — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 11, 2017

A SWAT team and officers from surrounding departments responded to the scene. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area, as there were major traffic delays.

Route 83 was closed between Dobson Road and Wilshire Drive.

Several nearby businesses evacuated. Male is contained to building — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 10, 2017

