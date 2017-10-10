Barricaded man in Vernon taken into custody after several-hour s - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Barricaded man in Vernon taken into custody after several-hour standoff

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Some Vernon businesses were evacuated and Route 83 was shut down because of an armed barricaded man on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man barricaded himself in a building in the 200 block of Route 83, which is also known as Talcottville Road.

They were called to the area around 5 p.m.

After several hours, the standoff ended by about 9:30 p.m.

A SWAT team and officers from surrounding departments responded to the scene. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area, as there were major traffic delays.

Route 83 was closed between Dobson Road and Wilshire Drive.

